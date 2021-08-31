Brighton transfer deadline day: Albion star departs on loan to Championship club

Brighton and Hove Albion

Reda Khadra has joined Championship side Blackburn Rovers on loan for the 2021/22 season.

Technical director Dan Ashworth said, “Reda has progressed really well during his time with the club, and he has been involved with the first-team squad for pre-season, after making his Premier League debut last season.

“This loan will provide him with the opportunity to play regularly in the Championship with Blackburn.

Reda Khadra in Premier League action against Man City

“We’re looking forward to seeing how he progresses over the course of the season, and our pathway manager David Weir will be in close contact to ensure he gets the most out of this experience.”

The winger joined Albion from Borussia Dortmund in October 2020, and made his Premier League debut against Manchester City in January this year.

He signed a new contract in the summer, extending his stay with Albion until the end of the 2022/23 season.