Brighton transfer deadline day: Three major deals Albion could seal before the window closes

Abdallah Sima is on the brink of a £7m deal with Brighton

Graham Potter's Brighton team have enjoyed a decent start to their new Premier League season with six points from their first three matches.

But a 2-0 loss to Rafa Benitez's Everton last Saturday highlighted the need for reinforcements, especially in attacking areas.

Brighton have made three signings so far this window with Enock Mwepu arriving for £20m from Red Bull Salzburg and goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen joining from Ajax for £4.5m.

Japan international Kaoru Mitoma also signed for £3m but he's been loaned out to Belgium club Union SG.

Attackers Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Percy Tau, Jose Izquierdo all left the club this summer, while Andi Zeqiri and Florin Andone have gone out on loan.

With recent injury concerns to forwards Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay, Potter is short on options up front and will hope the club can finalise a deal for a striker before Tuesday's deadline.

Albion's have been linked with £20m move for Benfica's Darwin Nunez but negotiations have proved problematic.

Here's a lowdown on three players Albion will hope to tempt to the Amex this transfer window.

Marc Cucurella: left wing-back

Brighton have been tracking the 23-year-old Spain international for some time. There was a danger Getafe's insistence on Albion paying the £15m release clause in one payment would scupper the deal but it is thought the clubs have now reached an agreement.

The former Barcelona player has won one Spain cap, having made his international debut in June.

Cucurella came through the Barcelona academy and has also played for Eibar. He missed Getafe's last two games increasing speculation that a move is very close.

He is known as a skilful and high energy player and seems a perfect match for Potter's style. The Olympic silver medalist could well prove to be a clever piece of business for Albion.

Apparently he was seen at Brighton yesterday attending a medical.

Abdallah Sima: striker

It's been a remarkable rise for the 6ft 2in striker who netted 16 goals with six assists in 33 appearances for Slavia Prague last season.

The 20-year-old Senegal international was playing in the French fifth tier in 2020 but has grasped his chance in the Czech top flight. He also scored four times in the Europa League for Slavia Prague and has two international caps to his name.

Brighton are said to be leading chase for Sima, who has also attracted interest from Crystal Palace and West Ham. A fee of £7m has been quoted and it's likely that Albion see him as one for the future rather than a ready made Premier League player.

A deal is very close with Slavia, who are keen sellers due to financial reasons.

Dan James: forward

The Wales international is struggling for game time at Manchester United and Brighton are said to be one of three Premier League clubs who are serious contenders for his signature. Leicester and Leeds are keen on the 23-year-old with Leeds understood to be favourites to land a permanent deal.

James however, enjoyed a successful period with Graham Potter during their time together at Swansea. James credited Potter for "saving his career" before his move to Old Trafford and teaming up with his old coach once more could appeal to James.

Any deal for James would likely smash Albion's salary structure. But if Albion are serious about establishing themselves in the top 10, at some point they will have to invest in order to secure a top level attacker.

James would indeed be an excellent signing but it may just prove a bit too rich.

Full list of Albion's transfer activity so far this summer.

Arrivals

Enock Mwepu (£20.7m, Red Bull Salzburg)

Kjell Scherpen (£4.5m, Ajax)

Kaoru Mitoma (undisclosed, Kawasaki Frontale)

Departures

Teddy Jenks (loan, Aberdeen)

Alex Cochrane (loan, Hearts)

Jose Izquierdo (released)

Davy Propper (undisclosed, PSV Eindhoven)

Jan Mlakar (undisclosed, Hajduk Split)

Bernardo (undisclosed, Red Bull Salzburg)

Ryan Longman (loan, Hull City)

Viktor Gyokeres (undisclosed, Coventry City)

Maty Ryan (undisclosed, Real Sociedad)

Matt Clarke (loan, West Bromwich Albion)

Jensen Weir (loan, Cambridge United)

Carl Rushworth (loan, Walsall)

Alireza Jahanbakhsh (undisclosed, Feyenoord)

Ben White (£50m, Arsenal)

Danny Cashman (undisclosed, Coventry City)

Kaoru Mitoma (loan, Union SG)

Leo Ostigard (loan, Stoke City)

Florin Andone (loan, Cadiz)

Percy Tau (undisclosed, Al Ahly)

Michal Karbownik (loan, Olympiacos)

Jayson Molumby (loan, West Bromwich Albion)

Andi Zeqiri (loan, FC Augsburg)

Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke ( both loan, Blackburn)