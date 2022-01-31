Brighton transfer news: Albion striker makes surprise deadline day move to Championship outfit

Ryan Longman is set to move from Brighton to Hull

Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed to make Ryan Longman's move to Hull City permanent.

The Tigers were in talks for Longman following an impressive loan spell at the MKM Stadium and it is believed they agreed a fee of around £700,000 for the 21-year-old.

Longman has been with Albion since 2019 and also spent last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon. Longman has notched up 20 appearances for Hull and has scored four goals in his last nine outings.

The Redhill born player has been enjoying his football in the Championship with Hull and last week said how well he's settled in.

“I’ve settled in quite well and hopefully I can now go on scoring and assisting goals for everyone," said Longman who previously enjoyed a successful loan at AFC Wimbledon last term.

“I’m here at Hull and I’m going to keep my head down, keep working hard and hopefully scoring the winners.”

Asked if he has had any discussions with Brighton and head coach Graham Potter on his future, he added: "No, not necessarily.

“Everybody is happy and that’s all I can say about it really.

“Everything is really going well at the moment. I’m happy, Brighton seem happy.

"I’m loving it so I can’t complain," Longman said.

"At the moment, I’m at Hull and I want to do well and keep pushing on and push my career on.”