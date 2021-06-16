Brighton transfer news: Arsenal expected to improve £40m bid for Ben White

Ben White is currently on international duty with England

White, 23, impressed in his first season in the Premier League making 36 appearances for Brighton, having spent the previous campaign on loan at Leeds in the Championship.

Arsenal have made the Albion academy graduate a key target this summer and are expected to return with an improved offer.

White is currently on international duty with the England after being called up to Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad following an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 23-year-old had an excellent season with Brighton, making 39 appearances in all competitions, and caught the attention of Mikel Arteta..

White has featured at right back, right wing back, central defender, left side of a defensive trio and also as a holding midfielder.

It’s that versatility that appealed to Southgate and, coupled with the impressive way White conducted himself throughout the week’s training camp, sealed his Euro spot.

The former Newport, Peterborough and Leeds loanee was England’s best defender against the Romanians ahead of the Euros but anyone who has witnessed White’s displays this campaign wouldn’t have been too surprised.

Composed on the ball, spots danger quickly and crucially he has the pace and timing to make those recovery tackles and blocks.