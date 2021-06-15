Brighton transfer news: Contract talks with Albion striker, Maty Ryan claim and surprise loan move

Maty Ryan has been linked with a move north of the border

The Euros maybe in full swing but the Premier League release their fixtures for the 2021/22 campaign tomorrow and Albion still have plenty of loose ends to tie up before the action gets underway.

Here's the latest transfer news:

Danny Welbeck

Brighton remain hopeful they can reach an agreement with striker Danny Welbeck. Albion are keen to keep the former Man United and Arsenal frontrunner at the Amex Stadium for another season. Welbeck, 30, joined last summer on a free transfer on a one-year-deal after an injury hit spell at Watford. Welbeck impressed for Brighton, scoring six goals last season, and has also been praised for his influence off the pitch.

Maty Ryan

New Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou has been linked with a move for Brighton’s Australian international goalkeeper Maty Ryan. Postecoglou has previously worked with Ryan with the Socceroos and made Ryan the Aussie No 1 following the retirement of Mark Schwarzer in 2013. Ryan, 29, spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal after he lost his spot at Brighton to Spanish goalkeeper Rob Sanchez.

Teddy Jenks

Albion’s technical director Dan Ashworth believes Teddy Jenks’ loan move to Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen is a great opportunity for the under-23’s captain. “The Scottish Premiership is probably the strongest it has been for years next season with big clubs like Hearts and Dundee promoted. Aberdeen are also in the new Europa Conference League and I’m sure Teddy will relish the challenge.”

Murray on Schick

Murray was impressed with 6ft 2in Czech striker Patrik Schick following his two sublime goals against Scoland. The Albion legend believes Schick has the attributes to be a success in the Premier League.