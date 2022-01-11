Brighton transfer news: Fresh Albion claim surfaces over 22-goal Eddie Nketiah alternative

Eddie Nketiah's wage demands could prove too much for Brighton and Hove Albion

Albion have been linked with a number of strikers in the past few transfer windows and club remain keen to boost their attacking options.

Jurgen Locadia departed earlier this month to join Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum, while Ireland international Aaron Connolly was allowed to leave on loan to Middlesbrough.

Neal Maupay remains Albion's main man at the sharp end and the Frenchman has seven Premier League goals this season. The experienced Danny Welbeck is Albion's other option and is easing his way back to full fitness following hamstring surgery.

A new striker would certainly help share the workload and Albion were said to be keen on Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah who is out of contract this summer and has struggled for game time at the Emirates.

The England youth international would certainly be a classy addition to Graham Potter's team but Crystal Palace appear to have moved ahead of Albion in the race to sign the young marksman. Nketiah's wage demands could also prove too rich for Albion.

Blackburn's prolific striker Ben Brereton-Diaz is seen as another viable option during the January transfer window. The Chile international has netted 22 goals in the Championship this campaign and is a key reason why Rovers are flying high in the second tier.

Blackburn will be keen to keep hold of their 22-year-old top scorer as they continue their surprise push for promotion. Losing Brereton-Diaz at this stage would seriously dent their chances of a long awaited return to the top flight but the striker is out of contract this summer - although Rovers do have an option for another year.

Brighton, Newcastle and Leeds are all said to be monitoring the situation closely as well as La Liga club Sevilla. It is thought bids in the region of £20m could get negotiations started but former Blackburn and Leeds stopper Paul Robinson feels Rovers should hold out until the summer.

"It’s very important that they keep him in January," Robinson said. "He’s been linked to Newcastle as well as a number of other clubs, but this is the best opportunity Blackburn have had to get back to the Premier League and you don’t sell your best player in January if you’re planning to get there.