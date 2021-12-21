Brighton transfer news: Nine Albion stars who have career defining decisions to make this January window

Albion head coach Graham Potter has some key decisions to make ahead of January's transfer window

Graham Potter has assembled a high-quality squad this season and they are currently 12th in the Premier League - but keeping all his chargers happy is a tricky task.

December always brings a hectic fixture schedule and there could be opportunities for certain fringe players, plus Albion will start their FA Cup campaign in January.

However there are players desperate for regular first team football and there could also be further competition for places if Brighton strengthen their squad in the upcoming window.

The Argentina playmaker really does need some game time. Struggling to force his way into the starting XI and often not used as first or second sub. Has two goals - against Burnley and Man City - from his limited minutes.

The Argentina playmaker really does need some game time. Struggling to force his way into the starting XI and often not used as first or second sub. Has two goals - against Burnley and Man City - from his limited minutes.

Back in the matchday squads having returned from unsuccessful loan spells at FC Cincinnati and Hoffenheim. Used as a late sub in the 0-0 against Leeds but unlikely to play regular football. At the peak of his career and should be playing more often and may have drop down a level to do so.

Has really struggled for game time this season and his Ireland manager Stephen Kenny believes he would benefit from a loan and play regular football - even if it means dropping to Championship. Chances could be further limited when Welbeck is fit

The Dutch goalkeeper arrived from Ajax in the summer and has settled in as the No 3 behind Rob Sanchez and Jason Steele. A loan move to play regularly could see him return next season and really challenge for the No 1 jersey.

The young defender is very highly rated by Graham Potter. Played in the three Carabao matches this season and has been in the Premier League matchday squads without seeing any game time. Had a successful loan last season at Rochdale and there would be plenty of takers if he did decide to gain more football this season.

Very talented midfielder. Potter says he is pushing hard but so far has just seen 20 minutes of PL action when Albion were 2-0 down against Everton and also a late cameo against Wolves. Another loan could be ideal and then push next season for more game time.

The Romanian is already out on loan but seems to have fallen out of favour in LA Liga with Cadiz. There's talk of cutting his loan short which would mean Albion may need to secure another club for the 28-year-old in January

Working his way back to full fitness. Top midfielder but does he play if Lallana, Bissouma, Moder and Mwepu are fit? - probably not. Would be useful for the squad but purely looking at what's best for his career, he needs regular football.