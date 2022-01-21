Brighton transfer window - former loan star tipped for major Premier League move, Albion duo ready to exit, Yves Bissouma decision

Brighton have already completed seven deals this January transfer window but it remains fairly slow on the arrivals front.

A new striker was high on the wish list for many Albion fans and while they have been linked with a few prolific marksman there is, as yet, no talk of any serious bidding from the Albion.

Kacper Kozlowski has been the only permanent arrival so far with the Poland international joining early in the window from Pogon Szczecin for an undisclosed fee.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter expects two more players to depart this window

Albion are believed to have paid around £8m to land the 18-year-old who was also said to be on the radar of Liverpool.

Kozlowski has been immediately loaned to Tony Bloom's Belgian club Royale Union St-Gilloise, who are top of the Belgian first division and chasing Champions League football next season.

Done deals

Moises Caicedo has been recalled from his loan spell with Belgian side Beerschot.

Jurgen Locadia, 28 left on a permanent deal to Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum and Goalkeeper Christian Walton has joined League One Ipswich Town on a permanent deal, for an undisclosed fee.

Striker Aaron Connolly also departed on loan early in the window as he joined Chris Wilder's Championship club Middlesbrough and defender Leo Ostigard has also gone out on loan. The Norway international was at Stoke but cut his season long deal short with the Championship outfit and immediately went to Andriy Shevchenko's Serie A strugglers Genoa.

Taylor Richards went on loan to Championship outfit Birmingham and will have a chance for regular minutes at Lee Bowyer's team.

Major move for ex-loanee

Former Brighton loanee Jesse Lingard is poised for a move toNewcastle. The Magpies are said to have made an improved bid to sign Manchester United's goal scoring midfielder.

Newcastle's first approach for the 29 year-old was rejected but Eddie Howe remains keen to land the England international and believes he can help fired Newcastle away from relegation trouble.

Lingard spent a stint on loan with the Seagulls in 2014 and scored three goals in 15 appearances.

Albion duo set for exit

Defender Haydon Roberts is likely to seek a loan move to continue the next stage of his development. The talented 19-year-old has been in the Premier League match day squads this campaign and last season enjoyed a successful loan at Rochdale.

Brighton head coach Potter believes a loan for Roberts could now be the ideal option.

"It is difficult for Haydon, he is competing in a really strong area of the pitch for us," said Potter.

"I think he has to be patient, he probably has to keep working, might have to look at a loan situation for him to play some football.

"So it is just unfortunate that he is at the start of his career and he has to probably be patient and wait for his opportunity."

Dutch goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen is also looking for a loan move for the remainder of the season. The 6ft 8in stopper arrived from Ajax last summer and made his first team debut in the FA Cup at West Brom recently.

His move has been delayed due to a back injury to No 2 Jason Steele but Scherpen is keen to leave and then return in the summer to challenge Rob Sanchez.

Yves Bissouma

Bissouma has just 18 months remaining on his contract and continues to linked with a number of clubs. Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United are all said to have expressed an interest with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa also in the running.

If Bissouma did want to leave, Brighton would be determined to land a similar fee to the £50m they received last summer for Ben White from Arsenal. The time remaining on the contract is however a concern as it only allows Albion a few windows to operate in before his contract starts to run down.