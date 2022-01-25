Brighton transfer window state of play: Defender linked with surprise major Premier League move, £6m Julio Enciso latest, Ryan Longman plan

Adam Webster has been linked with a move to big spending Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Webster, 26, has been in fine form for Albion of late following his return from a calf injury. He has formed a solid defensive partnership with Dan Burn and the duo have superbly covered during the injury to influential skipper Lewis Dunk, who has been out since December.

Webster is defensively sound and is is also highly impressive when advancing with the ball from the back to instigate attacks. He is always a threat from pieces and scored for Albion during their recent 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the Amex.

Adam Webster has impressed this season after returning from a calf injury

Webster would not come cheaply however. The 26-year-old joined Albion in 2019 from Bristol City for £20m and is contracted with Albion until 2026.

Newcastle, who have already signed Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier this window, are keen to bolster their defence and believe Webster's Premier League experience and style of play is ideal for Eddie Howe's team.

Webster has been linked to to an England call-up of late and Jamie Carragher recently said that no other England defender can play from the back as well as Webster.

It would certainly be a great signing for Newcastle but Brighton are in no mood to sell. He is a vital player for Graham Potter and any deal - certainly in this window - looks highly unlikely.

Julio Enciso

Albion are now said to be in the closing stages of completing a deal for 18-year-old Paraguay international Julio Enciso for just under £6m from Primera División outfit Club Libertad on a five-year deal

The attacking player has scored 10 goals and bagged five assists in 51 appearances for the Paraguayan outfit and has already represented his country twice at international level.

How likely is Julio Enciso deal?

Very likely. Albion have been tracking the winger/striker for some time and fits in perfectly with Albion's transfer strategy of signing talented young players with huge potential.

Enciso is said to want to join a club that operates in the best and most lucrative league in the world and Albion's reputation for developing and offering first team opportunities to young players is very appealing.

The Indy understands Club Libertad wanted £8m, Albion were offering £4m and it appears they have met somewhere in the middle to strike a £6m deal. I expect this deal to be announced in the coming deals.

Ryan Longman

Albion loan striker Ryan Longman fully expects to remain on loan with Hull City in the Championship until the summer.

After a slow start at the MKM Stadium, Longman, 21, is starting to find his best form and has scored four goals in his last nine appearances - including the winner against second placed Bournemouth last week.

It has increased speculation on a potential exit this month for a player who is contracted with Brighton until June 2023.

“I’m here at Hull and I’m going to keep my head down, keep working hard and hopefully scoring the winners.

“Everything is really going well at the moment. I’m happy, Brighton seem happy.”

Brighton will however have to make a decision on Longman's future shortly if he goal scoring continues, there could well be a number of interested parties.

“I haven’t thought about it, that’s probably one for me to discuss in the summer with family, agents, Brighton and go from there.

"At the moment, I’m at Hull and I want to do well and keep pushing on and push my career on.”

Completed deals so far

Brighton have already completed seven deals this January transfer window and are hopeful of adding a new player in the coming days.

So far, Kacper Kozlowski has been the only permanent arrival with the Poland international joining early in the window from Pogon Szczecin for an undisclosed fee.

Albion are believed to have paid around £8m to land the 18-year-old who was also said to be on the radar of Liverpool.

Kozlowski has been immediately loaned to Tony Bloom's Belgian club Royale Union St-Gilloise, who are top of the Belgian first division and chasing Champions League football next season.

Moises Caicedo has been recalled from his loan spell with Belgian side Beerschot.

Jurgen Locadia, 28 left on a permanent deal to Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum and Goalkeeper Christian Walton has joined League One Ipswich Town on a permanent deal, for an undisclosed fee.

Striker Aaron Connolly also departed on loan early in the window as he joined Chris Wilder's Championship club Middlesbrough and defender Leo Ostigard has also gone out on loan. The Norway international was at Stoke but cut his season long deal short with the Championship outfit and immediately went to Serie A strugglers Genoa.

Taylor Richards went on loan to Championship outfit Birmingham and will have a chance for regular minutes at Lee Bowyer's team.

Albion duo set for exit

Dutch goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen continues to seek a loan move for the remainder of the season. The 6ft 8in stopper arrived from Ajax last summer and made his first team debut in the FA Cup at West Brom recently.

His move has been delayed due to a back injury to No 2 Jason Steele but Scherpen is keen to leave and then return in the summer to challenge Rob Sanchez.

Defender Haydon Roberts is tipped for a loan move to continue the next stage of his development. The talented 19-year-old has been in the Premier League match day squads this campaign and last season enjoyed a successful loan at Rochdale.

Brighton head coach Potter believes a loan for Roberts could now be the ideal option.

"It is difficult for Haydon, he is competing in a really strong area of the pitch for us," said Potter.

"I think he has to be patient, he probably has to keep working, might have to look at a loan situation for him to play some football.