Brighton transfer window state of play: Newcastle progress to Dan Burn personal terms, Julio Encisco £6m latest, Alex Cochrane decision

Newcastle United are said to be discussing personal terms with Dan Burn's representatives as they look to secure a deal for the Brighton defender.

Our sister title Newcastleworld.com understand the Magpies remain interested in signing the 29-year-old left-footed defender despite having their initial bid of around £8m rejected by Albion.

Burn has been in fine form of late and has formed a solid defensive partnership with Adam Webster in the absence of influential Brighton captain Lewis Dunk.

Brighton's Dan Burn was a season ticket holder at Newcastle

Eddie Howe is determined to bolster his defence as he prepares his team for a relegation battle. They have already signed England international Kieran Trippier and former Albion loan striker Chris Wood - but they also view the 6ft 7in Burn as an ideal player for their current situation.

Burn is a boyhood Newcastle fan and used to have a season ticket at St James' Park. His favourite player was Alan Shearer and he was even part of the Newcastle youth set-up before joining Darlington.

The Blythe born player has also represented Fulham and Wigan before signing for Albion in 2018.

He has flourished under Graham Potter and the the head coach would not want to lose his versatile and powerful performer who adds balance and experience to the Albion rearguard.

But if Newcastle up their offer, it will be hard for Albion to resist a substantial for a 29-year-old with just 18 month remaining on his contract.

Newcastleworld.com understands that in the event that negotiations are successful, the Magpies have reached out to Burn’s side to discuss personal terms in order to complete a deal as swiftly as possible, as the January window closes in four days.

Burn is said to be currently on holiday in Dubai - only a few hours away from Saudi Arabia, where Howe’s men are enjoying a warm-weather training camp.

Julio Ensisco

Brighton are expected to wrap up negotiations with Club Libertad and agree a fee of around £6m for the 18-year-old attacking midfielder.

The Indy understands Club Libertad wanted £8m, Albion were offering £4m and it appears they have met somewhere in the middle to strike a £6m deal.

The attacking player has scored 10 goals and bagged five assists in 51 appearances for the Paraguayan outfit and has already represented his country twice at international level.

Honorary club president Horacio Cartes said: “The boy wants to go. For me, for many people, it’s the best league in the world.

“I have no doubt that the nickname Joya fits him well because he is a true jewel.

“If it’s time to go the Premier League, then he should go. We are talking about details.”

Encisco is tipped as one of South America's finest young talents and made his debut for Club Libertad at just 15-years-of age.

Alex Cochrane

Brighton have a big decision to make on their impressive loan defender Alex Cochrane.

The Brighton born player - who is out of contract with the Seagulls this summer - has featured 22 times for Hearts and has scored three while on loan so far this season.

Hearts are keen to sign the 21-year-old on a permanent deal and Cochrane can discuss pre-contract agreement with any interested clubs as his Brighton deal is now into the last six months.