Brighton transfer window state of play: Six deals already done, Yves Bissouma contract talks, duo near loan exits and Ben Brereton Diaz

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter continues to fine tune his squad in the January transfer window

Here's the current state of play for Brighton and Hove Albion as they look to strengthen for this season and the future.

Many Brighton fans were hoping Albion would deliver a new striker this January with strong links to Arsenal's soon to be out of contract Eddie Nketiah and Blackburn's Chile international Ben Brereton Díaz.

Both would likely be available this window for around £20m but so far any serious bids are yet to be received by Blackburn or Arsenal. Mikel Arteta said yesterday he fully expects Nketiah to remain at the club this season and it also seems likely the striker's wage demands would prove too rich for Albion. Crystal Palace are still said to be favourites to land the prolific England youth international, should he depart the Emirates.

Brereton Díaz is an interesting option although £20m would represent a sizable gamble for Albion on a player who has had one prolific spell in the second tier. Albion have swooped for the Championships' finest talents in the past with Adam Webster and Neal Maupay both proving largely successful in the Premier League.

If Brereton Díaz can continue his fine form for another season, then could the time for Albion and perhaps others in the top flight to make a serious move. I would be surprised if Brereton Díaz is playing top flight football this February...but it can't yet be ruled out entirely.

So what's happened so far?

Kacper Kozlowski has been the only permanent arrival so far with the Poland international joining from Pogon Szczecin for an undisclosed fee. Albion are believed to have paid around £8m to land the 18-year-old who was also said to be on the radar of Liverpool.

Kozlowski has been immediately loaned to Tony Bloom's Belgian club Royale Union St-Gilloise, who are top of the Belgian first division and chasing Champions League football next season. The midfielder seems to be another shrewd signing for the Albion and while not one for the here and now, he is expected to return this summer and push for a place in Graham Potter's Premier league matchday squad.

The progress made by fellow Poland international Jakub Moder, who has thrived under the guidance of Potter and been a regular in the Brighton team this season, is thought to have been key in sealing the transfer.

Moises Caicedo has been recalled from his loan spell with Belgian side Beerschot. The Ecuador international will offer options in midfield as Yves Bissouma is at the AFCON and Enock Mwepu is struggling with a hamstring issue.

Who has gone?

Jurgen Locadia is the only play to leave so far on a permanent deal. The Dutch striker, who joined in 2018 for a then club record of £14m, left for Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum. The 28-year rarely found his best form at Brighton and also had underwhelming loan spells at Hoffenheim and FC Cincinnati.

Striker Aaron Connolly also departed early in the window as he joined Chris Wilder's Championship club Middlesbrough. Connolly, 21, has struggled for form and fitness this season and found it difficult to break into Graham Potter's first team. His Ireland manager Stephen Kenny had previously said he should move on loan to the Championship in order to play regular football. Middlesbrough are pushing for promotion and the move to the north east could be just what Connolly needs to kick-start his career.

Defender Leo Ostigard has also gone out on loan. The Norway international was at Stoke but cut his season long deal short and immediately went to Andriy Shevchenko's Serie A strugglers Genoa for the rest of the season. Ostigard is out of contract with Albion this summer.

Taylor Richards also secured a good looking loan switch to Championship outfit Birmingham. The talented young midfielder featured in two Premier League matches for Albion this season and will have a chance for regular minutes at Lee Bowyer's team.

Deals likely to happen

Dutch goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen is looking for a loan move for the remainder of the season. The 6ft 8in stopper arrived from Ajax last summer and made his first team debut in the FA Cup at West Brom last Saturday.

Defender Haydon Roberts is likely to seek a loan move to continue the next stage of his development. The talented 19-year-old has been in the Premier League match day squads this campaign and last season enjoyed a successful loan at Rochdale. Championship teams Nottingham Forest, Cardiff and Swansea are said to be keen, as are League One Sheffield Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton currently remains on loan at League One Ipswich Town. There is talk of Albion recalling the 26-year-old, especially if Scherpen leaves on loan. Albion do however remain open to selling Walton this window with Ipswich keen to make his move to Suffolk permanent. Walton is out of contract with Albion this summer.

Yves Bissouma latest

The midfielder continues to be the talk of the transfer window with Aston Villa the latest to show an interest. Bissouma, currently at the AFCON with Mali, has been excellent for Albion this season and has 18 months remaining on his contract. Bids in the region of £40m plus would be taken very seriously for the 25-year-old.

Tariq Lamptey latest

Tottenham are said to be very keen on Albion's flying wing back. Lamptey is just returning to top form after a long hamstring injury and is a huge favourite at the Amex following his £3m arrival from Chelsea in January 2020. Unlikely to leave this January but Albion could struggle to keep hold of their flying wing back in the long term.