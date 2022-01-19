Brighton transfer window state of play: SIX deals complete, trio close to exits, Tariq Lamptey value rockets, Albion and Palace tussle for £20m star

Here's the current state of play for Brighton and Hove Albion as they look to strengthen for this season and the future.

Many Brighton fans were hoping a striker would arrive this January but so far, movement on that front has been pretty slow. Brighton do however have recent history of playing their cards close to their chest so don't be surprised if some work is going on behind the scenes.

Remember last summer, Brighton appeared to be having a slow transfer window and from out of nowhere a £23m deal for midfielder Enock Mwepu was announced and MArc Cucurella arrived on deadline day for £15m

Whether Brighton part with that type of money this window remains to be be seen...but you never do know.

Strikers

The Albion were heavily linked with two attackers earlier this window but that talk appears to have died down somewhat.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah and Blackburn's Ben Brereton Díaz were on the radar but as yet no move has been made for either striker.

Tariq Lamptey impressed against Chelsea and is wanted by Manchester and Tottenham

Nketiah's wages were said to be issue for Brighton and their old rivals Crystal Palace are believed to be in pole for the young Gunner. Mikel Arteta also dampened enthusiasm when he stated he fully expects Nketiah to be at Arsenal in February.

Blackburn will also be reluctant to part with their leading scorer as they continue their push to gain promotion to the Premier League. Bids in the region of £20m could however get negotiations started for the Chili international.

Albion boss Graham Potter insists he is happy with his current striking options. Neal Maupay has eight in all competitions this season, Danny Welbeck is returning to full fitness and Leo Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister have also chipped in with goals of late. Potter also used Jakub Moder in an advanced role during the first half of their 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the Amex last night.

Potter said

When asked what a good transfer window looks like, Potter simply stated: "Progress in the FA Cup and a couple wins in the Premier League."....Potter loves the transfer window really!

Incoming deals complete

Kacper Kozlowski has been the only permanent arrival so far with the Poland international joining from Pogon Szczecin for an undisclosed fee.

Albion are believed to have paid around £8m to land the 18-year-old who was also said to be on the radar of Liverpool.

Kozlowski has been immediately loaned to Tony Bloom's Belgian club Royale Union St-Gilloise, who are top of the Belgian first division and chasing Champions League football next season.

The midfielder seems to be another shrewd signing for the Albion and while not one for the here and now, he is expected to return this summer and push for a place in Graham Potter's Premier league matchday squad.

Moises Caicedo has been recalled from his loan spell with Belgian side Beerschot. The Ecuador international will offer options in midfield as Yves Bissouma is at the AFCON and Enock Mwepu is struggling with a hamstring issue.

Outgoing deals complete

Jurgen Locadia is the only play to leave so far on a permanent deal. The Dutch striker, who joined in 2018 for a then club record of £14m, left for Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum.

The 28-year rarely found his best form at Brighton and also had underwhelming loan spells at Hoffenheim and FC Cincinnati.

Striker Aaron Connolly also departed early in the window as he joined Chris Wilder's Championship club Middlesbrough. Connolly, 21, has struggled for form and fitness this season and found it difficult to break into Graham Potter's first team.

Defender Leo Ostigard has also gone out on loan. The Norway international was at Stoke but cut his season long deal short with the Championship outfit and immediately went to Andriy Shevchenko's Serie A strugglers Genoa for the rest of the season. Ostigard is out of contract with Albion this summer.

Taylor Richards went on loan to Championship outfit Birmingham. The talented young midfielder featured in two Premier League matches for Albion this season and will have a chance for regular minutes at Lee Bowyer's team.

Lamptey adds millions

Tariq Lamptey delivered a dazzling display during Albion's 1-1 draw against his former club Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Lamptey continues to be linked with a move away from the Amex with Man United and Tottenham both said to be keen. Lamptey's high speed and skilful performance against the European champs would have put a number of clubs on high alert and also added a few extra million to his price tag.

I would be amazed if Lamptey moves on this January but long term Brighton will do well keep him.

£40m Yves Bissouma

The Mali international seems to be linked with every club in need of a midfielder these days. Aston Villa are said to be the latest to express an interest but as of yet no firm bids have been received for the 25-year-old with 18 months remaining on his contract.

It is thought offers around the £40m mark could get Albion to the table. Potential movement here but only if the price is right.

Three deals to be done

Dutch goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen is looking for a loan move for the remainder of the season. The 6ft 8in stopper arrived from Ajax last summer and made his first team debut in the FA Cup at West Brom recently.

His move has been delayed due to a back injury to No 2 Jason Steele but Scherpen is keen to leave and return in the summer to challenge Rob Sanchez.

Defender Haydon Roberts is likely to seek a loan move to continue the next stage of his development. The talented 19-year-old has been in the Premier League match day squads this campaign and last season enjoyed a successful loan at Rochdale.

Championship teams Nottingham Forest, Cardiff and Swansea are said to be keen, as are League One Sheffield Wednesday.