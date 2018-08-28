Brighton v Southampton player ratings

Charlie Austin's late header saw Southampton progress past Brighton in the Carabao Cup this evening. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.
BRIGHTON
David Button - 7
Made his Albion debut. Excellent point-blank save to deny Mohamed Elyounoussi early on. Looked reliable between the sticks until a late miskick almost gave Southampton the lead. Got a hand to Austin’s header but couldn’t keep it out.
Will Collar - 7
The 21-year-old made his Albion debut. Produced a solid performance at right-back.
Ben Barclay - 7
Made his first team debut and produced an assured display alongside Bernardo in central defence. Looked on course for a clean sheet until Southampton struck late.
Bernardo - 7
Cut out dangerous looking cross early in the second half. Denied Saints a late goal at 0-0 with a block on the goal line.
Markus Suttner - 6
Supported Viktor Gyokeres well on the left-hand side. Sent in a couple of good deliveries.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh - 6
Frustrating night for the Iranian as he struggled to make an impact. Caught in possession on a couple of occasions. Had a late shot saved by Gunn.
Beram Kayal - 7
Carried the ball well in the heart of the Albion midfield. Had a decent shooting opportunity blocked in the second half.
Yves Bissouma - 8
Ran the show for Brighton in the first half. Some moments of good footwork in tight areas but sometimes over did things. Had a couple of shots which didn’t trouble Gunn.
Viktor Gyokeres - 7
Made his first team debut for Albion. Strong first half display as he cut in and shot when given the chance. Had a header well saved by Angus Gunn in the second period.
Pascal Gross - 7
Adopted a more defensive role than usual and played a few nice long passes. Subbed just past the hour.
Jurgen Locadia - 6
Not a night the frontman will remember as he struggled to have much impact.
Subs:
Davy Propper - 6
Second half sub. Strung some nice passes together.
Aarron Connelly – N/A
Late sub after Southampton opened the scoring.
Unused: Jason Steele, Leon Balogun, Anthony Knockaert, Martin Montoya, Dale Stephens.
SOUTHAMPTON
Angus Gunn - 7
Fine save from Gyokeres header in the second half.
Jack Stephens - 6
Scored in the reverse fixture at St Mary’s last season in 1-1 draw. Played some neat balls down the wing.
Maya Yoshida - 7
Had a shot blocked on the line in the opening ten minutes. Did not allow Locadia any joy down the middle.
Jan Bednarek - 6
Contained Locadia well. Went down late on and required treatment. Booked in the second half.
Matt Targett - 7
Put in a few dangerous crosses. Goal came from his left-hand side after supporting Nathan Redmond.
Oriol Romeu - 7
Held the ball well in midfield and played some good forward passes. Subbed in the 70th minute.
James Ward-Prowse - 7
Neat and tidy in the middle of the park.
Mohamed Elyounoussi - 8
Dangerous carrying the ball forward. Contained well by the Albion defenders.
Stuart Armstrong – 6
Curled effort just before the break not far off the top corner.
Steven Davis - 6
Scored for Saints in 1-1 draw at the Amex last season. Hard-working display in the middle of the park.
Manolo Gabbiadini - 7
A few dangerous shots stung the palms of Albion keeper Button. Subbed late on in the second half for Austin.
Subs:
Nathan Redmond - 8
Sent on late in the game. Dangerous looking runs as he cut inside and out. His cross was met by Austin for the Saints winner.
Sam Gallagher - 7
Led a dangerous breakaway but was halted by Bernardo. Had a shot cleared off the line.
Charlie Austin - 8
Late substitute had an effort cleared off the line, before he headed home the winner late on.
Unused: Harry Lewis, Jannik Vestergaard, Wesley Hoedt, Sam McQueen.
