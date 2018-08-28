Brighton v Southampton player ratings

Charlie Austin's late header saw Southampton progress past Brighton in the Carabao Cup this evening. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.

BRIGHTON

David Button - 7



Made his Albion debut. Excellent point-blank save to deny Mohamed Elyounoussi early on. Looked reliable between the sticks until a late miskick almost gave Southampton the lead. Got a hand to Austin’s header but couldn’t keep it out.



Will Collar - 7



The 21-year-old made his Albion debut. Produced a solid performance at right-back.

Ben Barclay - 7



Made his first team debut and produced an assured display alongside Bernardo in central defence. Looked on course for a clean sheet until Southampton struck late.



Bernardo - 7



Cut out dangerous looking cross early in the second half. Denied Saints a late goal at 0-0 with a block on the goal line.

Markus Suttner - 6



Supported Viktor Gyokeres well on the left-hand side. Sent in a couple of good deliveries.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh - 6



Frustrating night for the Iranian as he struggled to make an impact. Caught in possession on a couple of occasions. Had a late shot saved by Gunn.

Beram Kayal - 7



Carried the ball well in the heart of the Albion midfield. Had a decent shooting opportunity blocked in the second half.

Yves Bissouma - 8



Ran the show for Brighton in the first half. Some moments of good footwork in tight areas but sometimes over did things. Had a couple of shots which didn’t trouble Gunn.

Viktor Gyokeres - 7



Made his first team debut for Albion. Strong first half display as he cut in and shot when given the chance. Had a header well saved by Angus Gunn in the second period.

Pascal Gross - 7



Adopted a more defensive role than usual and played a few nice long passes. Subbed just past the hour.

Jurgen Locadia - 6



Not a night the frontman will remember as he struggled to have much impact.

Subs:

Davy Propper - 6



Second half sub. Strung some nice passes together.

Aarron Connelly – N/A



Late sub after Southampton opened the scoring.

Unused: Jason Steele, Leon Balogun, Anthony Knockaert, Martin Montoya, Dale Stephens.





SOUTHAMPTON

Angus Gunn - 7



Fine save from Gyokeres header in the second half.



Jack Stephens - 6



Scored in the reverse fixture at St Mary’s last season in 1-1 draw. Played some neat balls down the wing.

Maya Yoshida - 7



Had a shot blocked on the line in the opening ten minutes. Did not allow Locadia any joy down the middle.

Jan Bednarek - 6



Contained Locadia well. Went down late on and required treatment. Booked in the second half.

Matt Targett - 7



Put in a few dangerous crosses. Goal came from his left-hand side after supporting Nathan Redmond.



Oriol Romeu - 7



Held the ball well in midfield and played some good forward passes. Subbed in the 70th minute.



James Ward-Prowse - 7



Neat and tidy in the middle of the park.

Mohamed Elyounoussi - 8



Dangerous carrying the ball forward. Contained well by the Albion defenders.

Stuart Armstrong – 6



Curled effort just before the break not far off the top corner.

Steven Davis - 6



Scored for Saints in 1-1 draw at the Amex last season. Hard-working display in the middle of the park.



Manolo Gabbiadini - 7



A few dangerous shots stung the palms of Albion keeper Button. Subbed late on in the second half for Austin.

Subs:



Nathan Redmond - 8



Sent on late in the game. Dangerous looking runs as he cut inside and out. His cross was met by Austin for the Saints winner.

Sam Gallagher - 7



Led a dangerous breakaway but was halted by Bernardo. Had a shot cleared off the line.

Charlie Austin - 8



Late substitute had an effort cleared off the line, before he headed home the winner late on.

Unused: Harry Lewis, Jannik Vestergaard, Wesley Hoedt, Sam McQueen.

