Brighton v Southampton player ratings

David Button pushes away a Southampton shot. Picture by PW Sporting Photography
David Button pushes away a Southampton shot. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Charlie Austin's late header saw Southampton progress past Brighton in the Carabao Cup this evening. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.

BRIGHTON

Jurgen Locadia drills in a cross. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Jurgen Locadia drills in a cross. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

David Button - 7


Made his Albion debut. Excellent point-blank save to deny Mohamed Elyounoussi early on. Looked reliable between the sticks until a late miskick almost gave Southampton the lead. Got a hand to Austin’s header but couldn’t keep it out.

Will Collar - 7


The 21-year-old made his Albion debut. Produced a solid performance at right-back.

Ben Barclay - 7


Made his first team debut and produced an assured display alongside Bernardo in central defence. Looked on course for a clean sheet until Southampton struck late.


Bernardo - 7


Cut out dangerous looking cross early in the second half. Denied Saints a late goal at 0-0 with a block on the goal line.

Markus Suttner - 6


Supported Viktor Gyokeres well on the left-hand side. Sent in a couple of good deliveries.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh - 6


Frustrating night for the Iranian as he struggled to make an impact. Caught in possession on a couple of occasions. Had a late shot saved by Gunn.

Beram Kayal - 7


Carried the ball well in the heart of the Albion midfield. Had a decent shooting opportunity blocked in the second half.

Yves Bissouma - 8


Ran the show for Brighton in the first half. Some moments of good footwork in tight areas but sometimes over did things. Had a couple of shots which didn’t trouble Gunn.

Viktor Gyokeres - 7


Made his first team debut for Albion. Strong first half display as he cut in and shot when given the chance. Had a header well saved by Angus Gunn in the second period.

Pascal Gross - 7


Adopted a more defensive role than usual and played a few nice long passes. Subbed just past the hour.

Jurgen Locadia - 6


Not a night the frontman will remember as he struggled to have much impact.

Subs:

Davy Propper - 6


Second half sub. Strung some nice passes together.

Aarron Connelly – N/A


Late sub after Southampton opened the scoring.

Unused: Jason Steele, Leon Balogun, Anthony Knockaert, Martin Montoya, Dale Stephens.



SOUTHAMPTON

Angus Gunn - 7


Fine save from Gyokeres header in the second half.


Jack Stephens - 6


Scored in the reverse fixture at St Mary’s last season in 1-1 draw. Played some neat balls down the wing.

Maya Yoshida - 7


Had a shot blocked on the line in the opening ten minutes. Did not allow Locadia any joy down the middle.

Jan Bednarek - 6


Contained Locadia well. Went down late on and required treatment. Booked in the second half.

Matt Targett - 7


Put in a few dangerous crosses. Goal came from his left-hand side after supporting Nathan Redmond.


Oriol Romeu - 7


Held the ball well in midfield and played some good forward passes. Subbed in the 70th minute.


James Ward-Prowse - 7


Neat and tidy in the middle of the park.

Mohamed Elyounoussi - 8


Dangerous carrying the ball forward. Contained well by the Albion defenders.

Stuart Armstrong – 6


Curled effort just before the break not far off the top corner.

Steven Davis - 6


Scored for Saints in 1-1 draw at the Amex last season. Hard-working display in the middle of the park.


Manolo Gabbiadini - 7


A few dangerous shots stung the palms of Albion keeper Button. Subbed late on in the second half for Austin.

Subs:


Nathan Redmond - 8


Sent on late in the game. Dangerous looking runs as he cut inside and out. His cross was met by Austin for the Saints winner.

Sam Gallagher - 7


Led a dangerous breakaway but was halted by Bernardo. Had a shot cleared off the line.

Charlie Austin - 8


Late substitute had an effort cleared off the line, before he headed home the winner late on.

Unused: Harry Lewis, Jannik Vestergaard, Wesley Hoedt, Sam McQueen.

HAVE YOU READ?

Chris Hughton on Albion's Carabao Cup defeat to Southampton, Jahanbakhsh and Locadia's performances and the squad's injuries

Match report: Brighton 0, Southampton 1