Brighton vs Burnley: Line ups for crucial Premier League clash

Chris Hughton has made just one change as his Brighton side look to return to winning ways in the Premier League against Burnley this evening (Saturday).

Dale Stephens has recovered from a hip injury in Brighton's only change from their 0-0 draw at home to Watford, with Yves Bissouma dropping to the bench. Bruno hasn't been named in the squad.

The Seagulls, who have named a fully changed 11 from the team which edged past West Brom in their FA Cup replay after extra-time on Wednesday, are winless in five league games.

Meanwhile, Burnley, who start the game in the relegation zone despite being unbeaten in six league games, are unchanged from their 1-1 draw against Southampton.

The Clarets have 24 points from their 25 league games and are three points behind 13th-placed Albion.



Brighton: Ryan, Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bong, Groß, Stephens, Pröpper, March, Murray, Locadia

Subs: Kayal, Bissouma, Knockaert, Jahanbakhsh, Button, Bernardo, Burn

Burnley: Heaton, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Wood, Barnes

Subs: Lowton, Gibson, Crouch, Hart, Ward, Vydra, Long

See also: Striker Andone banned for Brighton's next three games

Former Manchester United, Brighton and Chelsea midfielder diagnosed with stomach cancer

Hughton: Stephens an undervalued member of Brighton's squad