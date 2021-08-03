Brighton vs Getafe: When is it, kick-off time, Danny Welbeck injury, how to watch, tickets?

Graham Potter's Brighton will have their final pre-season friendly against La Liga outfit Getafe at the Amex Stadium

Saturday’s match is Brighton’s final warm-up before their Premier League opener against Burnley at Turf Moor on August 14.

Who are Getafe?

They finished 15th in La Liga having finished in the top 10 in their previous three seasons prior to the 2020/21 campaign. This included a run to the Europa League Round of 16 two seasons ago, losing to Inter Milan.

They are managed by Míchel who returned for his second spell in charge of the club 10 years after the end of his first stint. Their previous manager José Bordalás left to join Valencia in May this year.

The Madrid based club have had a strong pre-season which includes a 2-1 win over Rennes. They face their old manager and his new club at the Mestalla when La Liga gets underway on August 13.

It is a rare meeting with an English club for Getafe. This is their first fixture with an English side for 14 years having beaten Tottenham 2-1 in the Uefa Cup in 2007.

Familiar players

This is also unfamiliar territory for much of their squad who have played most of their football in Spain. Defender Allan Nyom made 99 Premier League appearances over three seasons for Watford and West Bromwich Albion respectively.

Turkish forward Enes Unal had a spell at Manchester City without making a first team appearance, leaving for Villarreal in 2017 after various loan spells in Europe. Unal has scored three goals in four pre-season games having scored four goals in 28 league appearances last year.

Ignasi Miquel also made five Premier League appearances for Arsenal between 2011 and 2013 before signing for Norwich City in 2014 via a loan spell at Leicester City. The defender has been with Getafe since 2018.

Marc Cucurella

Brighton target Marc Cucurella will play no part in Saturday’s encounter as he is representing Spain at the Olympics but there are one or two key players to keep an eye on.

Signings

Carles Alena signed on a permanent deal this summer having joined Getafe in January from Barcelona on a short-term loan. The Spanish midfielder, also a target for Wolves, scored twice in 22 appearances to help Getafe to remain in the Spanish top tier.

Atletico Madrid winger Vitolo has also joined the Spanish side on loan for next season. He has four Europa Leagues to his name alongside one La Liga and a Uefa Super Cup victory in 2018.

Getafe had the seventh best defensive record in the Spanish top tier but finish bottom of the goalscoring charts with just 28 goals.

This is an area Míchel has strengthened with Vitolo, who is also joined by Mexican rising star Jose Juan Macias on loan who scored five goals in 15 appearances for Chivas.

Brighton team news

Danny Welbeck has not featured in pre-season and is out with a hamstring injury. He also looks set to miss the start of the Premier League campaign at Burnley on August 14.

It’s a blow for Brighton who have yet to sign a striker and continue to look a little light in attacking areas. “We are just getting to the bottom of the extent of it,” said Albion head coach Graham Potter after Brighton pre-season win at Luton.

“Obviously disappointing for us and for him. It looks like he is going to miss the start (of the season) at this stage but it is what it is.”

Albion’s Ecuador international midfielder Moises Caicedo was set to return to training with the squad this week after competing at the Copa America. Defenders Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster are also set to feature.

When is the match?

Brighton vs Getafe takes place at the Amex on Saturday, August 7, kick-off 7pm.

Tickets

Tickets are advised to be purchased in advance with prices from £15 for adults, £10 for under-21s and over-65s, and £5 for under-18s in general admission areas of the stadium.

Travel will NOT be included in the ticket price, but near-site parking will be available to buy, and subject to demand, we may open a park-and-ride site.

Subject to availability and restrictions, on-the-day prices will be £20 for adults, £15 for under-21s and over-65s, and £10 for under-18s

1901 club tickets will be priced at £30 and available in the Sun Harvest lounge initially, subject to demand we will also open the Mayo Wynne Baxter lounge.