Brighton vs Huddersfield: How Albion will line up for vital Premier League match

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has made three changes as his side look to put a halt to their slide in the Premier League against bottom of the table Huddersfield this afternoon.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Bernardo and Yves Bissouma all start with Gaetan Bong and Solly March dropping to the bench and Pascal Groß missing out entirely after pulling his hamstring in the mid-week defeat at Leicester.

It comes as Alireza Jahanbakhsh's first Premier League start since early November.

On the back of a rare Premier League victory on Tuesday against Wolves, Huddersfield have made just one change with Juninho Bacuna coming in for the injured Demeaco Duhaney.

It is arguably a must win game for Brighton, both for the much needed three points as well as the confidence to enable them to avoid relegation, with them sitting just three points above the drop zone with 11 games to play.

Brighton: Ryan, Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo, Bissouma, Stephens, Pröpper, Knockaert, Murray, Jahanbakhsh

Subs: Bong, Kayal, Andone, Izquierdo, March, Button, Burn

Huddersfield: Lössl, Bacuna, Schindler, Kongolo, Durm, Stankovic, Hogg, Billing, Pritchard, Grant, Mounie

Subs: Kachunga, Mooy, Hamer, Löwe, M Jorgensen, Hadergjonaj, Daly