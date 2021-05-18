Brighton vs Man City: Emotional crowd pictures as fans finally return to the Amex Stadium

With coronavirus restrictions easing, a crowd of just under 8,000 Seagulls supporters were in attendance for the clash.

speaking ahead of the match, Albion head coach Graham Potter said, “We’ve had this amazingly strange experience for the last year or however long, you get used to it and it becomes normal, but it shouldn’t be normal.

“Football is about the supporters, it’s about the experience of matchday, about intensifying all the feelings. We’re just delighted to have them back. It’s fantastic news.

“I don’t think we could have asked for a better game to play to be honest. Man City, the champions, the best team."

