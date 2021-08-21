Brighton vs Watford: Fans' delight as the Amex is ready to rock at full capacity once more

Brighton fans were in good voice at Burnley

Both teams will arrive for the Saturday 5.30pm kick-off full of confidence as both recorded victories on the opening weekend of the season.

The last time Brighton played in front of a home full house was at start of last year when they lost 1-0 to rivals Crystal Palace.

A reduced attendance of around 8,000 saw Albion to a memorable 3-2 victory against Premier League champions Man City last May but tomorrow, against Watford, will be the first time for almost 18 months that the Amex will be rocking.

It’s a huge boost for the players, fans and also the finances as each home Premier League match generates around £1 million for the club.

The 2-1 victory at Burnley last Saturday increased optimism further and Graham Potter admits he and his team are looking forward to the experience.

“We had a taster against City at the back end of the season with the crowd and they made a fantastic atmosphere, it was incredible,” said Potter. “I am sure it will be special because we haven’t been together for so long and we have been through a lot, I am looking forward to seeing them.”

Watford however proved last week that they are dangerous. Ismaila Sarr was a menace to the Villa defence during the 3-2 triumph and proved why he continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool.

The combination of Sarr’s skill and pace is a concern for the Albion defence who will once again be without Dan Burn (knee) and Joel Veltman, who continues his self-isolation having been pinged before the Burnley match.

Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster will likely make up the defensive trio with support from wing backs Solly March and Pascal Gross.

“I rate him (Sarr) very highly,” said Potter. “He has fantastic attributes, pace in abundance and skill. He got off to a good start in assists and goals. Watford will provide a different challenge to the one we had at Burnley. But it will be equally as tough.

“Defensively we have had to adjust. Pre-season we lost Adam (Webster) and Lewis (Dunk) for 60 per cent of that time. Then Dan (Burn) was injured and Joel (Veltman) with his situation.

The timing of these things has not been perfect but we find solutions and will be creative.”