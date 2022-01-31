Brighton winger and Ecuador international signs new contract

The 19-year-old made excellent progress during the first half of the season with Albion, making his Premier League debut and receiving his first senior cap for Ecuador.

Graham Potter said: "Jeremy’s made really strong progress both with the under-23s and the first team since his arrival in the summer, and he was rewarded with his first Premier League start in December.

"He suffered a really unfortunate injury, and it came at a very frustrating time for both him and us. He has made great progress with his rehab and he is on course to return to the first team fold by the end of February.

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Jeremy Sarmiento has signed a new contract until June 2026. Picture by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

"He has made a really good impression on us since he joined and the award of this new contract is a result of his hard work and that progress."

Sarmiento came through the Charlton Athletic academy before moving to Portugal to join Benfica in 2018.

He signed for Albion in July 2021, making his first team debut as a substitute in the Carabao Cup penalty shootout defeat to Leicester City.