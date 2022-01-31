Brighton's 6ft 8in ex-Ajax star seals last minute deadline day exit after £4.5m summer arrival
Goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen is joining Jupiler League side Oostende on loan until the end of the season.
Scherpen, 22, joined Albion in the summer from Ajax and made his debut in the 2-1 win at West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup third round.
Head coach Graham Potter said, “We’ve been impressed with Kjell since he joined us last summer, and this is a good opportunity for him to get games and experience under his belt in a really strong league in Belgium.
“We wish him all the best for the rest of the season. Ben Roberts, David Weir and his team will be monitoring his progress at Oostende.”
Kjell has also played regularly for the under-23s before breaking into the first-team squad in recent weeks.