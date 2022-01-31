Brighton's 6ft 8in ex-Ajax star seals last minute deadline day exit after £4.5m summer arrival

Kjell Scherpen has left on loan and will return in the summer

Scherpen, 22, joined Albion in the summer from Ajax and made his debut in the 2-1 win at West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup third round.

Head coach Graham Potter said, “We’ve been impressed with Kjell since he joined us last summer, and this is a good opportunity for him to get games and experience under his belt in a really strong league in Belgium.

“We wish him all the best for the rest of the season. Ben Roberts, David Weir and his team will be monitoring his progress at Oostende.”