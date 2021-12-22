Brighton's January loan situation explained as Graham Potter fears Covid-19 uncertainty

Graham Potter will assess the many loan players this January as Covid-19 and injuries continue to cause disruption

Brighton, who are 12th in the Premier League, have struggled of late with Covid-19, injuries and suspensions.

Albion tried to get the last fixture against Wolves postponed due to their problems but their request was rejected by the Premier League and they suffered a 1-0 loss to Bruno Lage's men.

Brighton however do have a number of players out on loan such as Moises Caicedo, Matt Clarke, Andi Zeqiri, Jan Paul van Hecke, Kaoru Mitoma and Reda Khadra.

Potter admits Albion may have to reconsider their strategy as the omicron variant continues to disrupt life.

"Without zooming into specifics, probably yes," said Potter when asked if some loanees could be recalled.

"You would have to think that way. That's a way of maybe increasing your squad or covering yourself.

"Anyone that we have would be in January. We would have to have a look at that situation.

"We've got U23 players and Shane Duffy is coming back - he's only away for one game - and Adam Webster should be available for Brentford.

"Lewis Dunk is the longer term one and we're hopeful we'll have him back in January.

"At the moment, everything's a bit hypothetical. The problem I guess we all have is most of our brain is still in pre-Covid time and probably a bit of us is thinking let's just hope it gets back to normal, but there isn't too much sign of that.

"And therefore, how are we going to exist in this Covid world now and how does that change our thinking?