Brighton's January signing streaks ahead of Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema

New Brighton & Hove Albion striker Deniz Undav was at the double for Belgian loan club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on Saturday. Picture by Tom Goyvaerts/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The German's pair of close-range finishes fired the Jupiler Pro League leaders to a vital 2-0 win at title rivals Antwerp. Saturday's victory moves Union ten points clear of second-placed Antwerp.

The 25-year-old's brace took him to 20 league goals for the season. Undav has netted more domestic goals than the likes of Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah have in their respective league campaigns.

The forward joined the Seagulls from Union Saint-Gilloise on undisclosed terms on January 31, signing a contract until 2026.