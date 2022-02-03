Brighton's long term transfer plan is just getting started as Deniz Undav and Kacper Kozlowski highlight Tony Bloom's strategy

Brighton striker Deniz Undav with chairman Tony Bloom

The Irish midfielder had a Brighton career which lasted for all of about two minutes, one substitute appearance coming against Crewe Alexandra in the five months he spent with the Albion between January 2008 and May 2008.

How McFaul ended up at Brighton in the first place is quite the (rumoured) story. Rebellion was in the air around Withdean as the 2007-08 season's winter transfer window opened.

George O'Callaghan and Bas Savage had both publicly criticised Dick Knight for not sorting out their futures, the former wondering if his loan spell from Ipswich Town would be turned permanent and the latter bemused that his contract had been allowed to expire mid-season even though he has been in good scoring form.

Captain Dean Hammond seemed certain to leave too with only six months left on his deal. Unrest amongst supporters was high as a result, so Knight sought to calm things down by appearing on the BBC Southern Counties Fans' Phone In after the visit of Mansfield Town in the FA Cup.

The plan had seemingly been for Knight to field questions from supporters immediately after Brighton progressed to the fourth round of the competition for the first time in 14 years.

Fans would be giddy thanks to the Magic of the Cup and the acrimony between certain players and chairman which had seeped into the terraces would not be on the agenda.

This of course relied on the Albion being able to beat opponents in the League Two relegation zone. Needless to say, the Seagulls were sent to an embarrassing 2-1 defeat and what should have been a placid Fans' Phone In became even more heated.

Which brings us nicely to McFaul. As Brighton supporters lined up to question Knight about the direction of the club and what would be done in the transfer window to replace the likes of Savage, O'Callaghan and Hammond, the chairman made a very bold promise.

Knight guaranteed that five players would arrive before the close of the window. The myth that has grown in legend ever since is that McFaul was signed on a free from the might of University College Dublin to make up the numbers so that Knight could fulfil his five promised players.

Whether you believe the story or not, there is an important lesson from it. Signing players to appease supporters is not a good way to run a football club.

See also Manchester United, whose fans and commercial department were desperate to see Cristiano Ronaldo return. United listened without any thought for whether Ronaldo was needed on the pitch.

The easy thing for Brighton to have done in the January transfer window - or indeed any of the four previous windows - would be to give supporters what they want by signing any striker for instant inclusion in Graham Potter's first team squad.

All those questions at Fans' Forums, posts on forums and gripes on social media suddenly disappear for six months, even if said forward turns out to be a Jurgen Locadia who is better at designing clothes and releasing music than scoring goals.

Thankfully, Brighton are wiser than that. Every signing is calculated and thought through with a defined route into the first team. Some work out like Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey and Alexis Mac Allister; others don't like Locadia, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Michal Karbownik. No signing is ever made though just to fill a number.

Reaction to the Albion's work in the January transfer window has been mixed. Much of the criticism seems to stem from only two new signings being made - and both of those will spend the next five months in Brussels attempting to help Tony Bloom's Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise win the Jupiler League title.

Both Deniz Undav and Kacper Kozlowski have the potential to be quality signings. Undav has been involved in more goals than any other player in any top division across Europe so far this season, firing Union to the top of the league. He remains with them to continue their championship charge.

Capturing someone as prolific as Undav for only £7 million - even if Bloom was negotiating the price with himself - is a good bit of business. As is signing Kozlowski from Pogon Szczecij for £8 million.

Kozlowski was wanted by Manchester United and Liverpool before the Seagulls swooped having become the youngest ever player at a European Championships when turning out for Poland at Euro 2020 last summer.

The £15 million Brighton have spent is almost entirely covered by the £13 million raised by the sale of Dan Burn to Newcastle United. Perhaps more importantly, the Albion did not lose anyone else from their top six chasing squad.

Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey, Yves Bissouma and Leandro Trossard were all said to be on the radar of other Premier League clubs but all remain Brighton players.

Bissouma and Trossard's situation is complicated by their contracts only having 18 months to run and it might be a different story come a summer bid if neither negotiates a new deal, but for now they are here and committed to the Seagulls' push for Europe.