Brighton's predicted line-up against Leeds United - Graham Potter to make vital Neal Maupay and Jason Steele call

Brighton are without a win in their last seven matches but remain in a very respectable ninth place thanks to a flying start to the season.
Potter's team were beaten 2-0 last weekend at Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa and will hope to get back on track against a Leeds team who are just two points above the relegation zone.
Albion are boosted by the return of Enock Mwepu who has recovered from a hip injury and goalkeeper Rob Sanchez is available once more having served his one-match ban at Villa.
Potter also has a decision to make on leading scorer Neal Maupay. The French striker has been benched for the last three matches but will hope to return to the starting XI this Saturday.
Scroll down and click through to see Albion's likely XI: