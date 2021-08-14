Burnley 1-0 Brighton: How on earth? Albion fan furious as James Tarkowski early goal stands
Brighton suffered a nightmare start to their new Premier League as they conceded after one-minute and 43 seconds.
Burnley were off to a flying start as James Tarkowski bundled through the challenge of Neal Maupay headed in at the far post.
There was a VAR check for a possible foul on Maupay but the goal was a llowed to stand.
According to @optajoe, the goal for Burnley is the fastest scored on the opening weekend of a Premier League campaign since Alexandre Lacazette's strike against Leicester in 2017-18 (01:34).
Here's hows Albion fans reacted on social media
@paulvt: Early signs that it will be a long season
@m_tkn_So let me understand the new rules in the prem. Two handed pushes are allowed, two footed challenges are allowed and elbows to the head are allowed.
@billywilliams93: 10 minutes into the season and I'm already fuming. How on earth was that goal allowed!?
@SimonRusbridge: Do we practice defending set pieces?
@Suspendedgoose: Start of srason excitement, destroyed after 2 minutes #BHAFC
@CremoneseJohn: Its ok because we play nice passing football! #bhafc
@WithdeanR #bhafc that’s a push? Surely he has used 2 hands to push Maupay over? Weird. Still, gives every reason to get stuck in and back in the game. No need to panic.
@WillHawk109: Hows that been allowed to stand then? How on earth has that Tarkowski goal not been ruled out by VAR? Two hands on Maupay shoving him to the floor, a clear and obvious foul. Ridiculous decision. #BHAFC