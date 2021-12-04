'Can you play centre half?' - Graham Potter jokes with reporter as Shane Duffy suspension adds to Brighton injury woe

Shane Duffy picked up his fifth yellow card of the season at Southampton

Shane Duffy picked up his fifth booking of the season during the 1-1 draw, where Neal Maupay's 98th minute leveller cancelled out Armando Broja's first half strike.

Duffy has been one of Albion's top performers this season but he will miss the clash with Antonio Conte's Tottenham at the Amex Stadium.

Skipper Lewis Dunk, who was a surprise absentee against Southampton, is also 99 per cent out after he sustained a knee injury in the 1-1 draw at West Ham in midweek.

Fellow defender Adam Webster (calf) is also out for two weeks after he pulled up against the Hammers, while Joel Veltman will also be assessed following a noise injury against Southampton.

The Dutch international was replaced in the second half with tissue stuffed up each nostril and looked as though he'd taken a few right hooks from Tyson Fury.

Adam Lallana (thigh) is out for two weeks and Jeremy Sarmeinto (hamstring) is set a lengthy spell on the sidelines and is due to undergo surgery after he hobbled off at the London Stadium after just 13 minutes of his first Premier League start.

Leo Trossard is also highly doubtful after he was stretchered off with a rm injury against Southampton. Although Potter stressed the initial diagnoses is not as bad as first feared but there could be nerve damage in the elbow.

Steven Alzate (ankle) and Danny Welbeck (hamstring) remain long term absentees.

It's been a nightmare period on the injury front for ninth placed Brighton, who are ten without a win but eight of those have been draws.

When Duffy's suspension was pointed out to Potter during his postmatch interviews at Southampton, the Albion boss quipped to the reporter: “Can you play centre-half?”

It could be a problem for Albion and Potter could opt for a back four of Tariq Lamptey, Joel Veltman, Dan Burn and Marc Cucurella.

Maupay, who has now fired late levellers against Crystal Palace, West Ham and Southampton added: "It is a nightmare period for us. We lost three or four players Wednesday and Shane is now suspended.