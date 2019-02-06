Chelsea and Arsenal want new Thiago Silva and Italian star snubbed Chelsea move for personal reasons - our live Premier League blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Eden Hazard makes decision on Chelsea future, Manchester United step up efforts to secure star and Spurs lead race for Championship star. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Our live Premier League blog 775275836 Chelsea player keen to make loan move permanent - our latest Rumour Mill