Chelsea boss has lost patience with striker and looks at two new players - our latest Premier League live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has lost patience and the club have eyed up an Argentinian star to replace him, while David de Gea is yet to commit to Manchester United. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Our latest Premier League blog Glenn Murray’s one away from Brighton & Hove Albion century but how many could he score for the club? - Johnny Cantor