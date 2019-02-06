Chelsea player keen to make loan move permanent - our latest Rumour Mill

Here’s our latest Rumour Mill with today’s news and speculation from around the Football League.

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is expected to tell the club he wants to leave to join Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United want to sign a new centre-back this summer, with Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly the top target. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea could lose Brazilian forward Willian because they will only offer him a new one-year contract when it runs out in 18 months. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford would be an ideal signing for Barcelona, according to the Catalan club’s former striker Patrick Kluivert. (Sport360)

Everton manager Marco Silva says his job is safe after being given personal assurances by the club’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool are cautious about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s recovery and do not expect the midfielder to return until April. (Daily Telegraph)

Gareth Bale says he has still not spoken to his former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane since his stunning goal in last year’s Champions League final against Liverpool. (Four Four Two)

Newcastle United tried to sign Juventus winger Marko Pjaca, who is on loan at Fiorentina, during the January transfer window. (Corriere Fiorentino)

MLS side Atlanta United have signed Florentin Pogba, the older brother of Manchester United midfielder Paul. (MLS)

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is keen to make his season-long loan move at AC Milan permanent. (Football London)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery wants to sign at least three new players in the summer transfer window, including a new left-back. (Various)