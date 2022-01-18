Chelsea predicted line-up for Brighton: Thomas Tuchel to spring Mason Mount and Timo Werner surprise

Defender Andreas Christensen will miss out again for Chelsea due to coronavirus isolation and Trevoh Chalobah remains sidelined with a thigh problem, with Reece James a longer-term absentee due to a hamstring injury.

Ben Chilwell is out for the season after knee surgery, with Edouard Mendy at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Tuchel's men could be in for a tough evening as Brighton for the most part outplayed Chelsea at Stamford last month and came away with a 1-1 draw thanks to a late header from veteran striker Danny Welbeck.

Thomas Tuchel could bring Mason Mount back into the starting XI

Brighton duo Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana are major doubts due to respective ankle and hamstring injuries.

Captain Lewis Dunk is closing in on a return from a knee problem but will not be involved, while midfielders Enock Mwepu (hamstring) and Yves Bissouma (Africa Cup of Nations) also remain unavailable.

Full-back Tariq Lamptey is fit to take on his former club after a slight groin issue restricted him to a second-half cameo during Friday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Here's how Chelsea could line-up for this one...

Kepa Arrizabalaga: The Spanish goalkeeper will continue between the sticks as Mendy is away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations

Malang Sarr: The defender could be drafted in a Tuchel deals with a host of defensive absentees

Thiago Silva: The Brazilian's vast experience adds control and composure to the Chelsea defence

Antonio Rüdiger: The competitive German should enjoy a feisty evening against Albion's lively striker Neal Maupay

César Azpilicueta: Now 32 but remains a brilliant Premier League defender

Ngolo Kante: What team wouldn't want an Ngolo Kante in their midfield?

Jorginho: Just don't give away a penalty with this guy on the pitch.

Alonso: Adds balance on the left and always a danger from set-pieces

Mason Mount: The England man could be back in the starting line-up and is always a threat. Presses, tackles, assists and scores - the full package

Rom Lukaku: Criticised of late but the £90-odd million striker remains a potent threat