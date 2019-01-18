Chelsea prepare bumper offer to keep Bayern Munich target and Liverpool try to offload expensive flop - our live Premier League blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will interview for the Manchester United job, Liverpool are looking to offload expensive flop and Chelsea prepare bumper offer for starlet. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Our latest live Premier League blog SUS-190118-081421001 Chelsea prepared to offer 18-year-old £50,000 per week to hold off Bayern Munich, Tottenham renew interest in Barcelona winger - Rumour Mill