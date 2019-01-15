Chelsea put £100m price tag on Eden Hazard - our live Premier League blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be offered Manchester United job, Premier League trio target son of Lillian Thuram and Chelsea suffer transfer window frustrations. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Our live Premier League blog 775194212 Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton are all interested in signing Dutch winger and Manchester United have gagged Jose Mourinho - Rumour Mill