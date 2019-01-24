Chelsea starlet wants move to Bayern Munich sorted and Spurs submit bid for PSG ace - our live Premier League blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Neymar fuels speculation over Manchester United move, Bayern Munich target Manchester City starlet and Burnley eye move for Spurs striker. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Our live Premier League blog 775194176 Liverpool join Bayern Munich in the race to sign Chelsea winger, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino held transfer talks with PSG midfielder - Rumour Mill