Chelsea target asks for transfer and Arsenal boss casts doubt over star’s future - our live Premier League blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Real Madrid plan bid for two Premier League stars, Chelsea target wants transfer and Manchester United want Belgian international. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Our live blog 775275836 Liverpool target Celtic winger, and could Tottenham striker be on his way to Barcelona? - Rumour Mill