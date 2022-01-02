Chis Wilder pinpoints why Brighton star Aaron Connolly is the ideal January signing for Middlesbrough

Aaron Connolly has join Middlesbrough on loan from Brighton

The 21-year-old joins a Boro side who currently sit fifth in the Championship, under former Albion player Chris Wilder.

Wilder took charge in November, and his side have enjoyed a strong run of form through December with five league wins in their final six matches of 2021.

The Boro manager said: “I’m delighted. It’s an area of the pitch we need to improve in terms of competition for places.

“He’s a young player, he’s played in the Premier League a number of times, and he’s from a technical football club. He’s also played for his country.

“He gives us pace, can finish at the top of the pitch and gives us competition for the players around him.”

Albion head coach Graham Potter added, “This move represents a very good opportunity for Aaron to play more regular football.

“His opportunities here have not been as frequent as he would’ve liked this season, and the aim is that he will get more game time at Middlesbrough

“Playing regularly will help him to continue his development, and at a club who are pushing for promotion and under a really highly regarded manager.”

The Republic of Ireland international has scored eight goals in 52 appearances for Albion, five of those have come in the Premier League.