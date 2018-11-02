Chris Hughton in the running for manager of the month award with Chelsea, Manchester City and Bournemouth bosses

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton has been nominated for the Barclays Manager of the Month award for October after the Seagulls enjoyed a perfect month.

Albion were the only Premier League side to achieve a 100 per cent record, with 1-0 victories over West Ham, Newcastle and Wolves. It was the first time Brighton had won three successive top flight matches since 1981.



The other nominees are Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri and Bournemouth's Eddie Howe.



The public’s votes cast for this category will represent 10 per cent of the total votes and will be combined with those of a Premier League panel, which includes the likes of Mark Schwarzer, Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand.



Voting closes at 11.59pm on Monday and the winner will be announced next Friday.

Click here to cast your vote for the manager.

