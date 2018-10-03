Chris Hughton not surprised West Ham have turned their form around

Brighton manager Chris Hughton says it's no surprise West Ham are heading to the Amex in excellent form after some early-season struggles.

The Hammers lost their opening four Premier League matches but victories over Everton and Manchester United and a draw with Chelsea has them sitting 14th in the table.



They have two more points than 15th-placed Albion and Manuel Pellegrini's side also reached the last 16 of the Carabao Cup last week after a 8-0 win over Macclesfield.



Looking ahead to the match, Hughton said: "It seems to be a bit of a habit where teams come to the Amex having hit good form, which is what West Ham have done but it's probably no surprise.



"It was only going to be a matter of time and it heightens the efforts we have to make sure we put into the game.



"We know what we have to do to get results against any team. We will have to get back to our levels and use the fact that we are now back at home."



West Ham brought in several new players over the summer. Jack Wilshere is ruled out of tomorrow's match but Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson are among those to have hit form in recent weeks, along with last season's top scorer Marko Arnautovic.



Asked if the Hammers are a more dangerous opponent this season compared to last year, when Brighton completed the league double, Hughton said: "You can always go back to another season or so, the change in West Ham is early season and now.



"They didn't start the season too well. But with what they've brought in, it was only a matter of time until they turned it around somehow. That they have.



"They are in very good form and are I would imagine they are playing very close to how the manager wants.



"Sometimes it just takes that little bit of time, a few games to get a system in place and players up to speed.



"At the moment, they are playing very well."

HAVE YOU READ?

Brighton v West Ham: What did Chris Hughton say in his pre-match press conference?

Gross ruled out of West Ham clash

Brighton coach to link up with England next month



Brighton star insists 'we’re a better team than last year'

Former Real Madrid and Brighton youngster shining in Spain