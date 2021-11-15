Graham Potter will take his seventh placed Brighton team to face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa this Saturday

Could this be Graham Potter's Brighton starting XI for Steven Gerrard's first match in charge at Aston Villa?

Graham Potter faces a few selection dilemmas as he prepares to face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at Villa Park this Saturday

By Derren Howard
Monday, 15th November 2021, 11:42 am

It's certain to be a highly-charged atmosphere at the famous old ground as Gerrard takes charge of Villa for the first time since his arrival from Rangers.

Gerrard was installed as the Villa boss after Dean Smith was sacked following a run of five consecutive defeats.

Potter's Brighton however have been in good form this season and sit seventh in the Premier League table.

Albion will be without suspended goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and Potter will have to decide whether to recall striker Neal Maupay into the team.

Scroll down and click through to see how Albion could line-up for this one.

1. Jason Steele

Will make his first Premier League appearance this season as a replacement to the suspended Rob Sanchez. "I have absolute faith in Jason," said Potter. "No problem at all."

2. Shane Duffy

Has been one of Albion's best players this season after his return from Celtic

3. Lewis Dunk

Continues to be overlooked for England but performs at a consistently high level for Albion

4. Adam Webster

Back from injury and the defender could make his first start since Brentford

