Crowd pictures as Brighton fans celebrate return to Amex Stadium: Can you spot yourself or someone you know?

It proved a memorable day for all as Brighton marked the occasion with an excellent performance and result as they gained a 2-0 victory against newly-promoted Watford.

Shane Duffy opened the scoring with a thumping header and Neal Maupay netted the second with a well-taken first half effort as Brighton registered consecutive wins in the Premier League.

But it was the noise of the crowd and the celebrations that will live long in the memory. Our photographer Phil Westlake was there to capture the day, scroll down and click through to see if you can spot yourself or somebody you know.

If you would like to order any of these pictures please email: phil.w[email protected]

Back to the Amex Brighton fans return to the Amex Stadium and celebrate victory against Watford.

