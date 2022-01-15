Crystal Palace manager and Premier League legend Patrick Vieira hails Brighton's attractive style of football - 'They are one of the teams that I personally like to watch'

The Eagles were fortunate to leave The Amex with a point last night, as Brighton were the better side throughout, dominating possession and chances. Albion were unlucky not to win the game, having missed a penalty and an abundance of quality goalscoring opportunities.

Having gone behind to a Conor Gallagher goal, Brighton managed to recover to claim a point against their rivals, which was the least they deserved, courtesy of a late Joachim Anderson own goal.

Speaking after the match, Premier League legend Vieira revealed his admiration for Brighton, commenting: "They are one of the teams that I personally like to watch because of the way they play."

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was full of praise for Brighton, following an entertaining 1-1 draw. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Frenchman went on to further praise the Seagulls’ playing style, adding: "It is a really good way of playing football.”

Vieira said that he was 'not surprised' about Brighton’s good performance.

“You have to give credit to Brighton with the way they played," he said. "They made it really difficult for us today, and they make it difficult for a lot of teams.

“I think it is a good draw, it’s a point that I’m happy with.”

The Premier League table is evidence of the trouble Brighton have caused opposing sides this season, the Seagulls currently sitting eighth after a very successful campaign so far.

Vieira said: “I think when you look at the position in the league it shows how well they’ve played.”

For the duration of the game, the visitors’ game plan was to sit very deep, attempting to minimise space for Brighton to operate in, and looking to counter when an opportunity arose.

“We tried to frustrate them,” said Vieira. "And in the end it was almost a perfect scenario for us.”

Throughout the contest the atmosphere inside The Amex was fiery, as you would expect from this derby, and helped push the hosts into equalising, prompting an admission from their rivals’ manager.

“The atmosphere is good, it’s a really nice stadium.”