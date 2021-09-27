Crystal Palace vs Brighton player ratings: Neal Maupay and another Albion star dazzle to frustrate Wilfried Zaha

Neal Maupay scored a sublime second half leveller to secure a point for Brighton

Joel Veltman's simple ball over the top caught out the Eagles defence and Maupay produced a superb lob over Vicente Guaita to make it 1-1.

Referee Andre Marriner blew for full time soon after before James McArthur and Seagulls goalkeeper Robert Sanchez squared up after the whistle had been blown with the spoils shared in south London.

Crystal Palace had taken the lead on the stroke of half-time with Wilfried Zaha continuing his fine record against Brighton.

Conor Gallagher won the Eagles a spot-kick when Leonard Trossard brought the Chelsea loanee down following a driving run into the penalty area.

Despite usual spot-kick taker Milivojevic being on the pitch, Zaha took responsibility and sent Robert Sanchez the wrong way to make it 1-0 at the break with his eighth goal against the Seagulls.

But Maupay had the final say to claim a first draw of the season for Graham Potter's team following four wins and one defeat to Everton. Albion remain sixth, level on points with Man City.

Who shone and who struggled for Albion?...see below for player ratings:

Robert Sanchez - Was unlucky to go the wrong way for Zaha's penalty. Looked dominant and confident coming off his line. Nearly set up Welbeck with a long punt over the top. Later played a big part in Albion's goal. 7/10

Shane Duffy - Reliable when called upon to make a challenge. Struggled to play it out from the back due to the Palace press and lack of options. Could see he was getting frustrated. Went close with a header at the end. 6/10

Lewis Dunk - Strong in the challenge as always. But like Duffy, was frustrated with the lack of options playing out from the back. Not tested much but was defending on the back foot a lot. Will be buzzing with the late winner. 6/10

Dan Burn - Didn't put a foot wrong but was taken off at half-time for Alzate. Guessing it was a tactical switch instead of an injury. 6/10

Joel Veltman - Got the assist for Maupay's goal with a lovely deft touch over the top. Did a decent job marking Zaha. Stayed tight and didn't give the winger an inch. Made a few crunching tackles. One nice cross-field ball, too. Can leave Selhurst Park knowing he did his job well. 7/10

Pascal Gross - Decent from dead ball situations. Struggled to get on the ball and make an impact. Was hustled out of the game by an energetic Palace midfield. 5/10

Adam Lallana - Looked leggy in the middle. Uncharacteristically gave the ball away a few times. Forced into going backwards often. Booked for dragging down McCarthur after being beaten. 5/10

Marc Cucurella - Proper welcome to the Premier League for the Spaniard with that atmosphere. Wasn't as effective tonight as he has been. Nearly gifted Palace a goal after giving it away easily in midfield. Booked for a late challenge. 6/10

Leandro Trossard - Gave away a silly penalty with a lazy challenge just before half-time. Not sure what he was thinking. Brushed his mistake off and looked lively in the second half with some nice skill and link-up play. 6/10

Danny Welbeck - Scuffed a good chance in the first half to put Albion in front. Lacked service due to Palace's pressure. Came off in the second half with a slight knock. Hopefully it's nothing serious. 6/10

Neal Maupay - SMASH AND GRAB. What a finish in the final SECONDS. Coolest man in the stadium to dink his effort over Guaita, who was in no man's land. Only chance all game and he's put it away with aplomb. Stole the show. 8/10

Jakub Moder - Came on for the injured Alzate and did ok. Made a couple of good runs to break the lines from midfield to attack. 6/10

Steven Alzate - Was thrown in at the deep end. Came on at half-time in midfield and looked like a rabbit in the headlights against Palace's press compounded by the electric atmosphere. Subbed off after a nasty looking ankle injury. 5/10