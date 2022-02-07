Dan Ashworth and Newcastle well placed to cherry-pick Brighton's Yves Bissouma, Tariq Lamptey and Adam Webster

Dan Ashworth has resigned and been placed on gardening leave as he looks set to take up a director of football at Newcastle.

It's an intriguing opportunity for former FA man Ashworth who - if offered the role - would be tasked with overseeing the rebuild at Newcastle.

The Magpies, who are in the midst of a relegation battle, are the most wealthy club in world football following the recent takeover by a Saudi-led consortium.

Dan Ashworth looks set to join Newcastle after resigning from Brighton

During his time at Brighton, Ashworth has helped transform the club's transfer policy and brought in the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Joel Veltman, Leo Trossard and Neal Maupay - all of which have impressed in the Premier League.

Ashworth was also instrumental in bringing head coach Graham Potter to Brighton from Swansea and experienced midfielder Adam Lallana on a free transfer from Liverpool.

The departure of Ashworth represents a huge blow to Albion but it has also left some fans worried about the futures of their top players.

Ashworth has plenty of inside-knowledge on the club's top performers and would also have the financial clout of Newcastle behind him should they wish to target Albion's best players.

Yves Bissouma

The Mali international is easily Brighton's best midfielder and has been so now for around 18 months. Potter has been able to get the best from the powerhouse midfielder who now consistently performs in the Premier League at a high level.

Bissouma has previously been linked with moves to Tottenham and Liverpool but the 25-year-old would not come cheaply.

Bissouma joined Brighton for £15m from Lille in 2018 and Albion would at least look to double their money on a player who is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2023. He would be a very good addition for any Premier League team and he would be an excellent signing for Newcastle...if Brighton are willing to sell.

Tariq Lamptey

What an impact the flying young full back has made at Albion snice his £3m arrival from Chelsea. The England under-21 adds bundles of energy on the right flank and has the pace and skill to cause problems to any defender in the world.

His sublime start on the south coast was hindered by a long-term hamstring injury but the 21-year-old is now playing regularly once more for Albion. He is contracted with Brighton until 2025 and it would take bids of way more than £30m before Albion even considered parting with one of England's finest talents.

Has previously been linked with Man United and Bayern Munich. Kieran Trippier has joined at right back but Lamptey would certainly be one for the long term and St James' Park faithful would love him.

Leo Trossard

The Belgian international is another player brought to the club during the Ashworth era. A seriously gifted attacker capable of finding the target and the right pass.

Has frustrated Albion fans at times with his lack of consistency but when he gets on the ball he tends to makes things happen. When he plays well, so do Albion.

The 27-year-old is contracted until June 2023 and is valued on Trasfermarkt at £15m but Albion would hope to achieve significantly more for an international player about to reach his peak years.

Adam Webster

Newcastle were linked with a move for Albion's imposing defender before landing Dan Burn for £13m. Webster joined Albion for £20m from Bristol City and was the first signing of the Graham potter era.

Solid defensively and impressive when bringing the ball out from the back. Linked with an England call of late and approaching his peak years as a player.