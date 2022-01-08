Decision made as former Man City and Fulham youngster seals Championship loan move away from Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Taylor Richards will join Birmingham for the remainder of the season

Taylor Richards has joined Birmingham City on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder becomes the latest young player to make the move to the Championship.

Richards said: “It feels great to get on loan and to be at this great club - I am happy to be here.

“Blues is a massive Club. So, if they ask me to come here and play for the team, I am going to do that. I spoke to the Head Coach, we had a good chat, and I am just ready to get going.

“I like to drive forward with the ball, I like to excite, I like to score goals, I like to assist. That is things that they [the fans] can look out for when I play.”

A number of Albion's younger players have benefitted from loan moves to EFL clubs in recent seasons, including Richards, who spent last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers.

He scored 11 goals and contributed five assists in 48 appearances during a highly successful spell at Rovers in League One.

Richards, who joined Albion in 2019 from Manchester City, has also represented England at under-17 level.

He made his Premier League debut as a substitute in the home match against Everton earlier this season, and has made five first-team appearances for Albion.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said, "Taylor has been with the first-team squad for the first part of the season, he has benefitted from that time and he has made great progress during that time.