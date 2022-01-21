Double midfield boost for Brendan Rodgers and Leicester ahead of Brighton clash

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is available after coming off against Tottenham with a calf issue and Daniel Amartey is back after Ghana’s early Africa Cup of Nations exit.

Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira are injured while Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Nampalys Mendy are on international duty.

“We have a clean bill of health,” said Foxes' boss Brendan Rodgers. “James Justin came through really well, which was great news for us. Thus far, everyone is okay.

“He (Dewsbury-Hall) was struggling to move, he had cramp in both of his calves, and he had a calf issue that had kept him out.

“Coming back into the game, he was struggling in his movement towards the end, but he has recovered and he feels great. He’ll be fine.

“He (Amartey) has worked today and he’ll be available for the weekend. He played in the week and has had enough recovery time.”

With Brighton boss Graham Potter having tested positive for coronavirus, assistant Billy Reid will take charge at the King Power Stadium in his absence.

Reid hopes to have captain Lewis Dunk back in contention. The centre-half has been out since the beginning of December with a knee injury but he could be added to the squad if he comes through training on Saturday.

Shane Duffy (ankle) and Adam Lallana (hamstring) remain unavailable, while Yves Bissouma is still at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"Shane Duffy won't make Sunday," confirmed Reid. "Adam Lallana will be the same. If Lewis Dunk comes through the final session on Saturday. He could be in the squad."

Brighton will go into the match having impressed in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium last Tuesday.

Reid added: "We make ourselves hard to beat first and foremost but be believe our performance levels in the last six or seven games have stepped up.

"If we continue doing that some of these draws will turn into wins. There was a real belief we could win [against Chelsea]. But going behind and equalising made it a good point – the lads are in a good place at the moment."

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Ward, Albrighton, Vestergaard, Justin, Soyuncu, Thomas, Amartey, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Choudhury, Maddison, Perez, Lookman, Soumare, Nelson, McAteer, Daley-Campbell, Daka.