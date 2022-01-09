Drastic change in Ben Brereton Diaz next club odds as Tony Mowbray and Blackburn weigh up Brighton, Newcastle and Leeds options
Blackburn Rovers' prolific striker Ben Brereton Diaz continues to be linked with a January move away from Ewood Park
Brereton Diaz has been in sparkling form for Tony Mowbray' s Blackburn this season and his goals have helped Rovers to second in the Championship and pushing hard for promotion to the Premier League.
His goalscoring exploits have attracted interest in the Premier League and across Europe with Brighton, Newcastle, Leeds and West Ham all said to be keen.
Losing Brereton Diaz - who has netted 20 goals in 25 matches already this campaign - would be a blow for Blackburn's promotion chances but a huge January offer could be too much for the club to refuse.
