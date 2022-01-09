Drastic change in Ben Brereton Diaz next club odds as Tony Mowbray and Blackburn weigh up Brighton, Newcastle and Leeds options

Ben Brereton Díaz has been in sparkling form for Blackburn this season

Brereton Diaz has been in sparkling form for Tony Mowbray' s Blackburn this season and his goals have helped Rovers to second in the Championship and pushing hard for promotion to the Premier League.

His goalscoring exploits have attracted interest in the Premier League and across Europe with Brighton, Newcastle, Leeds and West Ham all said to be keen.

Losing Brereton Diaz - who has netted 20 goals in 25 matches already this campaign - would be a blow for Blackburn's promotion chances but a huge January offer could be too much for the club to refuse.

The Italians are the outsiders at 33/1

The Premier League strugglers are 33/1

The Saints could look to raid Blackburn once more and are at 20/1 to land the hotshot

The Hammers are keen t bolster their strike force and are 20/1

The Canaries need a cutting edge but remain outsiders at 20/1

The Spaniards are in the running at 16/1

Would be a fine addition to the talents at Elland Road. 16/1

Newcastle have been linked with everyone, so why not Diaz as well? Eddie Howe's men are. 8/1