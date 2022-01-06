Drastic change in next club odds as Eddie Nketiah and Arsenal weigh-up Crystal Palace, Brighton and Leeds option

Brighton, Crystal Palace, Leeds and West Ham have all been linked with January moves for the England under-21 international, as have German outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Graham Potter remains keen to bolster his strike force and the club have also allowed Aaron Connolly to leave on loan to Middlesbrough and Jurgen Locadia has sealed a permanent move to Bundesliga outfit Bochum for an undisclosed fee.

It leaves Albion light on attacking options and many fans see Nketiah as the ideal solution.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira is also said to be a huge admirer and is keen to raid his former club to land the 22-year-old who has struggled for Premier League game time at Arsenal.

1. Norwich City The Canaries are an outsider at 25/1 to land the Arsenal man

2. Leicester City Brendan Rodgers men are also at the back of the pack and are 25/1

3. West Ham The Hammers previously expressed an interested but are drifting at 20/1

4. Southampton Have struggled to replace Danny Ings but are not among the favourites at 20/1