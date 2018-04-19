Dunk: We’ve still got a job to do to get over the line

Lewis Dunk was delighted Albion bounced back from the disappointment of losing at Crystal Palace by picking up a crucial point at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday evening.

Brighton lost 3-2 at arch rivals Palace on Saturday after a slow start left them 2-0 down after just 15 minutes but an outstanding team performance saw them draw 1-1 with fourth-placed Spurs at the Amex.

Harry Kane gave Tottenham the lead early in the second half but Albion quickly equalised through Pascal Gross’s penalty. The draw moved Brighton eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone but third-from-bottom Southampton were in action at Leicester last night.

Dunk said: “The whole performance was very disappointing in a big derby (at Palace). We came back home against a top six side like Tottenham, stuck to our game plan and the only chance they had was the goal, so credit to the boys, all 11 defended for their lives.

“We were very frustrated with the goal but the reaction we showed straight after to win the penalty was credit to the boys.

“It could have knocked the stuffing out of us and sometimes it might do. But we’re still fighting to be in this league, so credit to the boys. It was a great reaction, credit to Jose (Izquierdo) for winning the penalty and Pascal for slotting it away.

“It’s a massive point and we’re crawling to the line now. Hopefully we can get a win to see us over it.”

Albion are next in action a week tomorrow when they travel to Burnley and Dunk says the team will keep fighting to get the points needed to stay up. He said: “We’re not quite there and anything can happen.

We’ve still got a job to do. The manager keeps saying that and we’ll keep going until it’s done and we’ll keep fighting.

“We’ve got a tough run-in but we’re confident as a group and have got to make sure we step over the line.

“We’re 13th in the league still and everyone thought we were going to go down. At the moment we’re doing very well and I’m proud of everyone.

“We’re taking it step by step and hopefully we can secure out place in this league and take another step next year.”

Albion winger Anthony Knockaert added: “We’re nearly there but we’ve still got a job to do. We go to Burnley in the next game and will try to get something from there.

“Until it’s done, we’re going to keep working and try everything we can to be here next year.”

