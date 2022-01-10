Dunk, Webster, Mwepu: Brighton injury and covid list in full – expected return dates ahead of Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Leicester

Lewis Dunk has been out with a knee injury since the 1-1 draw at West Ham

On Friday Potter's men welcome old rivals Crystal Palace to the Amex Stadium for an 8pm kick-off and on Tuesday Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are the visitors.

Sunday January 23 will see them at Leicester for Albion's final match before they take a breather for the international break.

Here's who is struggling for fitness and who should be raring to go.

Lewis Dunk: The Albion skipper has not featured since injuring his knee in the 1-1 draw at West Ham in December. The 30-year-old is making good good progress and there is an outside chance he should be good to go against Palace. Potter's team have coped pretty well without him but Dunk is Albion's best player and if fit, he plays.

Adam Webster: Continues to manage his minutes following a calf injury sustained in the West Ham match. He also struggled earlier this season with hamstring issues. Webster missed the FA Cup win at West Brom with fatigue, but should be available for selection to face Palace.

Enock Mwepu: Pulled up with a hamstring injury during the win at West Brom on Saturday. The initial diagnoses was 'not too serious' but the Zambia international is a doubt for the Palace match.

Yves Bissouma: The Mali international and Albion's best midfielder is away at the Africa Cup of Nations and will be missing for the Palace match. A blow for Brighton with Mwepu struggling.

Jeremy Sarmiento: The Ecuador international was the third player to get injured in the West Ham match and the youngster's injury was the most serious of the three. Sarmiento has had surgery on his hamstring but looks likely to be on the sidelines for another two months.