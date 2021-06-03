Dutch international defender signs new contract with Brighton

Defender Danique Kerkdijk agreed a new one-year deal

The 25-year-old Dutch international joined Albion in 2019 from Bristol City and has been a regular in the team since.

Last season she played in 19 of Albion’s 22 WSL fixtures and scored her first goals of the campaign when she was twice on target in the FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town last month.

Kerkdijk made her Holland debut in 2015 and was part of the squad which reached the 2019 World Cup final. She has made more than 20 appearances for her country is expected to be in the Holland squad for the Euros which are being hosted by England in 2022.

She said, “I’m delighted to be part of the club next season. Last year was tough at times, especially for the girls like me from overseas who couldn’t see their family as much as we’d like. But we have such a close squad and they helped us.

“We made real progress on the pitch and I’m looking forward to helping us get even better next season.”

Head coach Hope Powell said, “We’re really pleased because Danique has become a really important player for us. She is such a good defender – strong, tactically aware and someone who gets the best out of the players around her.