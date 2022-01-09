FA Cup fourth round draw: Brighton face tricky away test at eight time winners in all Premier League clash

The FA Cup

Graham Potter' s team advanced thanks to a 2-1 extra-time victory at West Brom yesterday.

Brighton capitalised on the hosts being reduced to 10 men as they turned things around from a goal down to secure a 2-1 win sealed by Neal Maupay’s strike in the eighth minute of extra-time.

Championship promotion-chasers West Brom had taken the lead via a 47th-minute Callum Robinson finish before having Cedric Kipre sent off after he picked up bookings in quick succession with just over 20 minutes of normal time to go.

Substitute Jakub Moder subsequently fired in an equaliser in the 81st minute, then teed up Maupay’s winner.

Albion's reward was a tricky draw away at Tottenham.

Seagulls boss Potter, whose side are ninth in the Premier League, was asked if, with their relative comfort in that competition this season, it felt as if the FA Cup was a trophy they could really attack.

He said: “We’ll try our best, that’s for sure. It was important for us to go through.

“We wanted to win, we picked a team with that in mind, to win, and we’re delighted that we have.